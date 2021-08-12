A plastic-wrapped slice from one of the official cakes made for the royal wedding has been kept in its tin for 40 years. Photo: PA via AP
Slice of Charles and Diana wedding cake sells for US$2,500
- The 40-year-old slab of marzipan and thick white icing decorated with the royal coat of arms was sold at auction with a warning not to eat it
- The sale is the latest example of the continued fascination with Princess Diana, who died aged 36 in a high-speed car crash in Paris in 1997
