British police form a cordon on Royal Navy Avenue, near the scene of an incident in the Keyham area of Plymouth. Photo: dpa
Plymouth shooting: 6 dead, including gunman who opened fire in residential area
- It remains unclear how the victims and suspected perpetrator were connected but authorities have ruled out a link to terrorism
- Mass casualty shootings are rare in Britain, where most police officers are unarmed, as southwest England is regarded as a tranquil part of the country
Britain
