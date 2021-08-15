A heatwave threatened temperatures topping 45 degrees Celsius in many parts of Spain on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Spain bakes on hottest day of year as heatwave engulfs southern Europe
- In Granada, the mercury rose to 45.4 degree Celsius, and some restaurants installed sprinklers to spray mists of water over sweating guests
- Authorities in Italy also raised concerns about older adults and other people at risk as they expanded heat warnings to 16 cities
Topic | Spain
A heatwave threatened temperatures topping 45 degrees Celsius in many parts of Spain on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE