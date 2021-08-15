A participant at the pride march in Bucharest, Romania on Saturday. Photo: AP
Bucharest gay pride march resumes after year-long coronavirus pause
- Marchers young and old walked through the Romanian capital’s streets, with many waving colourful flags and blowing whistles
- Hours before the LGBT parade kicked off on Saturday, around 100 far-right opponents held an anti-LGBT countermarch in Bucharest
