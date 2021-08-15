A participant at the pride march in Bucharest, Romania on Saturday. Photo: AP A participant at the pride march in Bucharest, Romania on Saturday. Photo: AP
A participant at the pride march in Bucharest, Romania on Saturday. Photo: AP
World /  Europe

Bucharest gay pride march resumes after year-long coronavirus pause

  • Marchers young and old walked through the Romanian capital’s streets, with many waving colourful flags and blowing whistles
  • Hours before the LGBT parade kicked off on Saturday, around 100 far-right opponents held an anti-LGBT countermarch in Bucharest

Topic |   European Union
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:37am, 15 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A participant at the pride march in Bucharest, Romania on Saturday. Photo: AP A participant at the pride march in Bucharest, Romania on Saturday. Photo: AP
A participant at the pride march in Bucharest, Romania on Saturday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE