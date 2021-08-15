A man waits at a bus stop below a graffiti artwork of a couple dancing to an accordion player, which bears the hallmarks of street artist Banksy, on a wall in Great Yarmouth, England on August 8. Photo: AFP A man waits at a bus stop below a graffiti artwork of a couple dancing to an accordion player, which bears the hallmarks of street artist Banksy, on a wall in Great Yarmouth, England on August 8. Photo: AFP
A man waits at a bus stop below a graffiti artwork of a couple dancing to an accordion player, which bears the hallmarks of street artist Banksy, on a wall in Great Yarmouth, England on August 8. Photo: AFP
Britain
World /  Europe

Street artist Banksy claims responsibility for murals cropping up in British seaside towns

  • Ten images appeared in towns in Norfolk and Suffolk over the past week, sparking speculation that Banksy was behind them
  • The secretive street artist is known for witty artworks that often make a point about world affairs

Topic |   Britain
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:48am, 15 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A man waits at a bus stop below a graffiti artwork of a couple dancing to an accordion player, which bears the hallmarks of street artist Banksy, on a wall in Great Yarmouth, England on August 8. Photo: AFP A man waits at a bus stop below a graffiti artwork of a couple dancing to an accordion player, which bears the hallmarks of street artist Banksy, on a wall in Great Yarmouth, England on August 8. Photo: AFP
A man waits at a bus stop below a graffiti artwork of a couple dancing to an accordion player, which bears the hallmarks of street artist Banksy, on a wall in Great Yarmouth, England on August 8. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE