Banks failing to live up to diversity pledges, says ex-HSBC banker who wrote racism report

  • Global banks have been trying to improve diversity since the murder of George Floyd in the US last year sparked global protests over racial injustice
  • But prejudice and a reluctance to change are stymying leaders’ good intentions, says a former banker who wrote a report alleging racism in HSBC

Reuters
Updated: 11:45pm, 17 Aug, 2021

