A Gurkha military veteran on hunger strike in London. Photo: AFP
Gurkha military veterans on hunger strike in London over pensions row with UK

  • Gurkha military veterans complain of discrimination and inequalities
  • Several hunger strikers camp opposite UK prime minister’s office

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 10:08am, 18 Aug, 2021

