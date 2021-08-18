French firefighters were battling to contain a raging wildfire near the glitzy Mediterranean resort of Saint-Tropez, with thousands of residents and holidaymakers forced to evacuate. Roughly 1,000 firefighters have been using high-pressure hoses, aircraft and helicopters in an attempt to control the flames, which began racing through the scrubland and trees of the Plaine des Maures nature reserve earlier this week. “The coming hours will be absolutely decisive” for the firefighting effort, President Emmanuel Macron said during an visit to first responders late Tuesday. While Macron added that “the battle is ongoing and the fire has not yet been contained, stabilised,” he said that the firefighters’ courage had managed to “avoid the worst” with no casualties so far. Carlo Zaglia, spokesman for the region’s firefighters, described “a violent fire” raging in the low mountain range of the Maures, making it “very difficult for firefighters to reach the trees and battle the fire”. Around 7,000 people have been evacuated from homes and campsites, the Var prefecture said, many to the safety of municipal buildings and schools. Among them were 1,300 people staying at a campsite in the village of Bormes-les-Mimosas down the coast from Saint-Tropez. ‘We lost Greenville’: wildfire wipes out California Gold Rush town Many tourists could be still be seen enjoying the sunshine on the nearby Cote d’Azur beaches, however, as Canadair firefighting aircraft swooped in regularly to fill their tanks from the sea before returning to the smoking hills nearby. Others loaded up their cars and headed for safety, leading officials to plead for people in secure areas to stay at home and avoid blocking roads used by the emergency services. Macron and his wife Brigitte were on holiday at the nearby Bregancon Fort. Temperatures have reached 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in recent days. Russia sends planes to dump water on Siberian wildfires Large blazes have already ravaged parts of Turkey, Bulgaria, Albania, Northern Macedonia, Greece, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Israel, Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco this year. Worsening drought and heat – linked to climate change – have also fuelled wildfires this summer in the western United States and in Russia’s northern Siberia region. The Mediterranean basin has long faced seasonal wildfires linked to its dry and hot weather in the summer, but climate scientists warn they will become increasingly common because of man-made global warming . Around 600 firefighters in Portugal were also battling a fresh blaze in Castro Marim in the Algarve region on Tuesday, a tourist hotspot in the far south of the country close to the border with Spain. Spain bakes on hottest day of year as heatwave engulfs southern Europe A separate fire in central Spain near Navalacruz is also being brought under control, regional authorities have said, but around 12,000 hectares of forest have gone up in flames. The French fire is believed to have started near a motorway that runs through the Plaine des Maures nature reserve some 30km (18 miles) northwest of Saint-Tropez. Additional reporting by Associated Press