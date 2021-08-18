An employee at a shopping centre checks visitors’ health passes in Ajaccio, France. Photo: AFP An employee at a shopping centre checks visitors’ health passes in Ajaccio, France. Photo: AFP
An employee at a shopping centre checks visitors’ health passes in Ajaccio, France. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

Online black market for fake coronavirus passes thrives in France amid anti-vaccination sentiment

  • A health pass is now mandatory in France to access most of the public spaces following the government’s plan to encourage vaccination
  • Accounts on Snapchat openly publicise their counterfeit documents, with some ads saying: ‘your health pass by email in eight to 10 hours maximum’

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:00pm, 18 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An employee at a shopping centre checks visitors’ health passes in Ajaccio, France. Photo: AFP An employee at a shopping centre checks visitors’ health passes in Ajaccio, France. Photo: AFP
An employee at a shopping centre checks visitors’ health passes in Ajaccio, France. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE