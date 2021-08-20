Italian police said Raffale Imperiale was also wanted for money laundering. Photo: EPA-EFE Italian police said Raffale Imperiale was also wanted for money laundering. Photo: EPA-EFE
Most wanted Italian drug kingpin arrested in Dubai after five years on the run

  • Raffale Imperiale, a top operative in the Camorra organised crime syndicate, was arrested on August 4
  • In 2016, two Van Gogh paintings, stolen in 2002 from an Amsterdam museum, were found inside a home outside Naples belonging to Imperiale

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:00am, 20 Aug, 2021

