Italian police said Raffale Imperiale was also wanted for money laundering. Photo: EPA-EFE
Most wanted Italian drug kingpin arrested in Dubai after five years on the run
- Raffale Imperiale, a top operative in the Camorra organised crime syndicate, was arrested on August 4
- In 2016, two Van Gogh paintings, stolen in 2002 from an Amsterdam museum, were found inside a home outside Naples belonging to Imperiale
Topic | Italy
