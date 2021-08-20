Former British Gurkha soldiers and their families protest outside parliament in London on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE Former British Gurkha soldiers and their families protest outside parliament in London on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Former British Gurkha soldiers and their families protest outside parliament in London on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Britain
World /  Europe

Gurkhas end hunger strike over pensions as Britain agrees to talks

  • The strikers had camped under makeshift shelters opposite Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Downing Street office for 13 days, taking no food
  • Troops with a reputation for fierce fighting, thousands of Gurkhas have served in the British army but did not enjoy the same rights as British soldiers

Topic |   Britain
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:13am, 20 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Former British Gurkha soldiers and their families protest outside parliament in London on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE Former British Gurkha soldiers and their families protest outside parliament in London on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Former British Gurkha soldiers and their families protest outside parliament in London on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE