A US lab technician in Texas analyses Covid-19 samples. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
WHO calls for experts to help with investigation into Covid-19 origins
- The UN health agency is forming a new advisory group in part to address its fraught attempts to find out how the pandemic began
- WHO said the group will independently analyse the work done to date to pinpoint the origins of Covid-19 and advise on necessary next steps
