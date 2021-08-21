German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Armin Laschet, chancellor candidate for the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), wave during the CDU and Christian Social Union (CSU), election campaign launch in Berlin on August 21. Photo: Bloomberg
Germany’s Angela Merkel endorses would-be successor Armin Laschet at election rally
- Merkel will step down after Germany’s September 26 elections, but her conservative CDU-CSU alliance is struggling to find favour with voters
- The coronavirus pandemic, deadly floods and the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan have put pressure on Merkel’s government
