Italian student Andrea Colonnetta discussed his latest inking with tattoo artist Gabriele Pellerone before deciding on something practical and topical. Photo: Twitter Italian student Andrea Colonnetta discussed his latest inking with tattoo artist Gabriele Pellerone before deciding on something practical and topical. Photo: Twitter
Italian student Andrea Colonnetta discussed his latest inking with tattoo artist Gabriele Pellerone before deciding on something practical and topical. Photo: Twitter
World /  Europe

Italian student goes viral after getting tattoo of Covid-19 green pass on his arm

  • Andrea Colonnetta said he wanted something original and different, and now has a QR code tattooed on his left arm. He claims it works with scanners
  • The Italian green pass gives proof of coronavirus status such as being vaccinated or tested

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:00am, 22 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Italian student Andrea Colonnetta discussed his latest inking with tattoo artist Gabriele Pellerone before deciding on something practical and topical. Photo: Twitter Italian student Andrea Colonnetta discussed his latest inking with tattoo artist Gabriele Pellerone before deciding on something practical and topical. Photo: Twitter
Italian student Andrea Colonnetta discussed his latest inking with tattoo artist Gabriele Pellerone before deciding on something practical and topical. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE