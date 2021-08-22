Protesters display a giant Afghan flag as they demonstrate in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan in Parliament Square, London on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Thousands rally in London to protest against Taliban takeover in Afghanistan
- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced criticism this week over his government’s handling of the crisis in Afghanistan
- Britain, the United States and other Western allies are struggling to evacuate their citizens and others from Kabul
