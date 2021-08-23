Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: UK Parliament / Roger Harris / PA Media / DPA Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: UK Parliament / Roger Harris / PA Media / DPA
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: UK Parliament / Roger Harris / PA Media / DPA
Afghanistan
World /  Europe

G7 leaders to convene virtual meeting on Afghanistan crisis, Boris Johnson announces

  • The Western allies, who have faced mounting criticism over their handling of the crisis in Afghanistan, will hold their meeting on Tuesday
  • ‘It is vital that the international community works together to ensure safe evacuations … and support the Afghan people,’ Johnson tweeted

Topic |   Afghanistan
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:06am, 23 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: UK Parliament / Roger Harris / PA Media / DPA Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: UK Parliament / Roger Harris / PA Media / DPA
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: UK Parliament / Roger Harris / PA Media / DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE