Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: UK Parliament / Roger Harris / PA Media / DPA
G7 leaders to convene virtual meeting on Afghanistan crisis, Boris Johnson announces
- The Western allies, who have faced mounting criticism over their handling of the crisis in Afghanistan, will hold their meeting on Tuesday
- ‘It is vital that the international community works together to ensure safe evacuations … and support the Afghan people,’ Johnson tweeted
