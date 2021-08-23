The prosecutor did not anticipate the pace at which bitcoin’s value would grow. File photo: AFP The prosecutor did not anticipate the pace at which bitcoin’s value would grow. File photo: AFP
A Swedish drug dealer’s bitcoin got US$1.5 million more valuable while he was in prison. Now the government is reimbursing him

  • Value of dealer's 36 bitcoin two years ago equivalent to three bitcoin now
  • Swedish prosecutor laments outcome: ‘unfortunate in many ways’

Updated: 1:50pm, 23 Aug, 2021

