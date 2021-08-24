The Sex Pistols’ lead singer John Lydon, also known as Johnny Rotten, in 2008. Photo: Reuters
Court rules against Sex Pistols singer John Lydon in row over song use in Disney-backed TV series
- Ex-Pistols guitarist Steve Jones and drummer Paul Cook sued the singer after he tried to block the use of the band’s music in Pistol, a Disney-backed series
- Lydon, once known as Johnny Rotten, said the songs could not be used without his consent, but Cook and Jones argued a 1998 agreement allowed a majority decision
Topic | Britain
