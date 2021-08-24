Polish border patrol officers next to a group of migrants stranded on the border between Belarus and Poland near the village of Usnarz Gorny, Poland on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Poland to build fence, double troop numbers on Belarus border to halt flow of migrants
- Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have reported increases in migrants from countries such as Iraq and Afghanistan trying to cross their borders
- Poland said allowing the migrants to enter Polish territory would encourage illegal migration and play into Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s hands
Topic | Poland
