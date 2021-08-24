A protester takes part in an Extinction Rebellion rally in London on Monday. Photo: PA / DPA
Extinction Rebellion climate change activists hold protests in London and Oslo
- Protesters in London, promising two weeks of disruption, were greeted with a large police presence as they converged on Trafalgar Square
- Police in Norway on Monday arrested 29 activists after they blocked a major road junction in Oslo and refused to leave
