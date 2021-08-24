Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: PA / DPA
G7 leaders grapple with situation in Afghanistan, an afterthought not so long ago
- At the G7 meeting in June, coronavirus and climate change were the most important topics. At Tuesday’s virtual meeting, Afghanistan will top the agenda
- Boris Johnson is now reconvening the leaders for crisis talks on Afghanistan amid widespread unhappiness about Joe Biden’s handling of the US withdraw
Topic | Afghanistan
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: PA / DPA