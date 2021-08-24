Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: PA / DPA Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: PA / DPA
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: PA / DPA
Afghanistan
World /  Europe

G7 leaders grapple with situation in Afghanistan, an afterthought not so long ago

  • At the G7 meeting in June, coronavirus and climate change were the most important topics. At Tuesday’s virtual meeting, Afghanistan will top the agenda
  • Boris Johnson is now reconvening the leaders for crisis talks on Afghanistan amid widespread unhappiness about Joe Biden’s handling of the US withdraw

Topic |   Afghanistan
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:26am, 24 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: PA / DPA Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: PA / DPA
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: PA / DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE