Charlie Watts, the drummer of British band The Rolling Stones, died on Tuesday at the age of 80. Photo: EPA-EFE Charlie Watts, the drummer of British band The Rolling Stones, died on Tuesday at the age of 80. Photo: EPA-EFE
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80

  • Watts’ publicist said the drummer ‘passed away peacefully’ in a London hospital on Tuesday surrounded by his family
  • Watts had announced he would not tour with the Stones in 2021 because of an undefined health issue

Associated Press
Updated: 1:34am, 25 Aug, 2021

