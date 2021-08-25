A patient receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in the US. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus vaccine protection fades within six months, UK study finds
- The ZOE Covid-19 study was based on data from more than a million app users, underscoring the need for booster shots
- It found the Pfizer/BioNTech efficacy fell from 88 to 74 per cent, and Oxford/AstraZeneca dropped from 77 to 67 per cent after four to five months
