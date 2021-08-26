The archaeological site of Herculaneum in Ercolano, near Naples, Italy with Mount Vesuvius in the background. Photo: AFP
Shellfish behaviour! How men hogged seafood in ancient Roman city destroyed by Vesuvius eruption
- Archaeologists studying the remains discovered males, on average, got 50 per cent more of their protein from seafood compared with females
- The city of Herculaneum and nearby Pompeii were destroyed by the volcano’s eruption in 79AD
Topic | Archaeology and paleontology
