Michel Barnier plans to run against Emmanuel Macron in next year’s presidential elections in France. Photo: AFP
Former Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier announces French presidential bid
- Barnier plans to stand as a right-wing candidate against centrist President Emmanuel Macron
- Asked why he wanted to challenge Macron – with whom he had worked closely in the Brexit process – Barnier replied that he wanted to ‘change the country’
