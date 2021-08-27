Michel Barnier plans to run against Emmanuel Macron in next year’s presidential elections in France. Photo: AFP Michel Barnier plans to run against Emmanuel Macron in next year’s presidential elections in France. Photo: AFP
Michel Barnier plans to run against Emmanuel Macron in next year’s presidential elections in France. Photo: AFP
France
World /  Europe

Former Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier announces French presidential bid

  • Barnier plans to stand as a right-wing candidate against centrist President Emmanuel Macron
  • Asked why he wanted to challenge Macron – with whom he had worked closely in the Brexit process – Barnier replied that he wanted to ‘change the country’

Topic |   France
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:30am, 27 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Michel Barnier plans to run against Emmanuel Macron in next year’s presidential elections in France. Photo: AFP Michel Barnier plans to run against Emmanuel Macron in next year’s presidential elections in France. Photo: AFP
Michel Barnier plans to run against Emmanuel Macron in next year’s presidential elections in France. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE