Members of the British and US military evacuate Afghans from Kabul airport. Photo: Ministry of Defence via PA Media/dpa Members of the British and US military evacuate Afghans from Kabul airport. Photo: Ministry of Defence via PA Media/dpa
Afghanistan
Post-Kabul airport attack, the West faces ‘bitter’ reality in Afghanistan: work with old foe Taliban to keep Islamic State at bay

  • European officials are beginning to acknowledge that their realistic option is to put aside distaste for Afghan’s new leaders and work with them instead
  • The suicide bombings outside Kabul airport were a reminder that extremist militants could gain a foothold if the country was allowed to implode

Reuters
Updated: 7:00am, 28 Aug, 2021

