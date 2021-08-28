An undated handout image with a view of a tiny island off the coast of Greenland that scientists on an expedition say is the world's northernmost point of land. Photo: Julian Charriere/Reuters An undated handout image with a view of a tiny island off the coast of Greenland that scientists on an expedition say is the world's northernmost point of land. Photo: Julian Charriere/Reuters
Scientists on Greenland expedition say they have discovered tiny island that is 'world's northernmost'

  • The scientists initially thought they had arrived at Oodaaq, an island discovered by a Danish team in 1978
  • On checking the exact location, they realised they had visited another island 780 metres northwest

Reuters
Updated: 3:24am, 28 Aug, 2021

