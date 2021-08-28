A man gets vaccinated against Covid-19 in London. Photo: Reuters A man gets vaccinated against Covid-19 in London. Photo: Reuters
British study shows risk of hospitalisation doubles with Delta Covid-19 variant

  • Cambridge researchers found people who contract the Delta variant are more than twice as likely to be hospitalised as those infected with the Alpha strain
  • As countries abandon lockdowns, the findings suggest that health services could face an influx of patients

Bloomberg
Updated: 7:25pm, 28 Aug, 2021

