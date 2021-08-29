Police confront a protester during a demonstration against coronavirus policies in Berlin on Saturday. Photo: DPA
Coronavirus: police and protesters clash as thousands march against Covid-19 curbs in Berlin
- Germany has reported more than 3.9 million coronavirus cases and is facing a fourth wave of infections
- Four officers were injured and about 50 people were detained, some for assaulting officers, police said
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Police confront a protester during a demonstration against coronavirus policies in Berlin on Saturday. Photo: DPA