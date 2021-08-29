Demonstrators form a human chain around the shore of the Mar Menor lake in Murcia, Spain on Saturday. Photo: Europa Press / DPA
After eco-tragedy, 70,000 protesters ‘embrace’ Europe’s largest saltwater lagoon
- A human chain covered the entire circumference of the Mar Menor (Little Sea) in the Murcia region in the southeast of Spain on Saturday
- A minute’s silence was held for the thousands of animals that have fallen victim to the pollution
Topic | Spain
