Police officers detain Extinction Rebellion climate demonstrators near the Science Museum in London on Monday. Photo: Extinction Rebellion UK via Reuters
Extinction Rebellion protesters face arrest after climate activists blockade London’s Tower Bridge
- ‘This obstruction of roads is unreasonable and they must disperse. If they do not move, they may be arrested,’ the Metropolitan Police said
- Extinction Rebellion kicked off a new round of disruptive protests last Monday, with thousands of climate change activists thronging central London
