Police officers detain Extinction Rebellion climate demonstrators near the Science Museum in London on Monday. Photo: Extinction Rebellion UK via Reuters Police officers detain Extinction Rebellion climate demonstrators near the Science Museum in London on Monday. Photo: Extinction Rebellion UK via Reuters
Police officers detain Extinction Rebellion climate demonstrators near the Science Museum in London on Monday. Photo: Extinction Rebellion UK via Reuters
Britain
World /  Europe

Extinction Rebellion protesters face arrest after climate activists blockade London’s Tower Bridge

  • ‘This obstruction of roads is unreasonable and they must disperse. If they do not move, they may be arrested,’ the Metropolitan Police said
  • Extinction Rebellion kicked off a new round of disruptive protests last Monday, with thousands of climate change activists thronging central London

Topic |   Britain
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:52am, 31 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Police officers detain Extinction Rebellion climate demonstrators near the Science Museum in London on Monday. Photo: Extinction Rebellion UK via Reuters Police officers detain Extinction Rebellion climate demonstrators near the Science Museum in London on Monday. Photo: Extinction Rebellion UK via Reuters
Police officers detain Extinction Rebellion climate demonstrators near the Science Museum in London on Monday. Photo: Extinction Rebellion UK via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE