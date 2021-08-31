European Union flags outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: EU removes six countries including US from safe list for non-essential travel
- ‘Israel, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro, the Republic of North Macedonia and the United States of America were removed from the list,’ the European Council said
- Some countries have been exempted from the list, but their number has been shrinking and now includes only 17 members, plus China if Beijing reciprocates
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
