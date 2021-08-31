Jeanne Pouchain, who was declared dead in 2017, says the ordeal of getting her legal identity back has left her with nightmares. Photo: Reuters
‘Dead’ French woman hopes to get life back, after four-year legal ordeal
- Jeanne Pouchain, 59, has spent the past four years with no legal identity or access to state and health services
- She was declared dead in 2017, and unlike what she had assumed at first, it was not easy or quick to clear up the error
Topic | France
Jeanne Pouchain, who was declared dead in 2017, says the ordeal of getting her legal identity back has left her with nightmares. Photo: Reuters