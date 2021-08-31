Jeanne Pouchain, who was declared dead in 2017, says the ordeal of getting her legal identity back has left her with nightmares. Photo: Reuters Jeanne Pouchain, who was declared dead in 2017, says the ordeal of getting her legal identity back has left her with nightmares. Photo: Reuters
‘Dead’ French woman hopes to get life back, after four-year legal ordeal

  • Jeanne Pouchain, 59, has spent the past four years with no legal identity or access to state and health services
  • She was declared dead in 2017, and unlike what she had assumed at first, it was not easy or quick to clear up the error

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:34pm, 31 Aug, 2021

