Geronimo the alpaca is killed by vets in UK after four-year battle to save him fails

  • The alpaca was carrying bovine tuberculosis and his death sentence pitted animal activists against the government
  • Helen Macdonald, who imported Geronimo from New Zealand in 2017, said the animal’s destruction was ‘barbaric’ and unscientific

Associated Press
Updated: 1:38am, 1 Sep, 2021

