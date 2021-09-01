Employees of the UK Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) with Geronimo the alpaca at Shepherds Close Farm in Wickwar, near London on Tuesday. Photo: PA Wire / DPA
Geronimo the alpaca is killed by vets in UK after four-year battle to save him fails
- The alpaca was carrying bovine tuberculosis and his death sentence pitted animal activists against the government
- Helen Macdonald, who imported Geronimo from New Zealand in 2017, said the animal’s destruction was ‘barbaric’ and unscientific
