Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab answers questions on government policy on Afghanistan during a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Committee in London on Wednesday. Photo: AFP/ PRU
Afghanistan: British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to head to region for rescue talks
- The foreign secretary revealed to MPs that he would be heading ‘to the region’ after the hearing but did not say where, exactly, citing security reasons
- Raab said he would be leaving for the area on Wednesday after a meeting on the government’s handling of the Afghanistan crisis by the Foreign Affairs Committee
