Spanish actress Penelope Cruz arrives for the opening ceremony of the 78th Venice Film Festival at the Venice Lido on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Stars return for rejuvenated Venice Film Festival in spite of coronavirus restrictions
- The world’s oldest film festival, seen as a springboard for the Oscars, is set to recover the glamour lost last year when the pandemic kept celebrities away
- The coveted Golden Lion will be awarded on September 11 by a jury led by Parasite director Bong Joon-Ho
