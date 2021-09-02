WhatsApp said it would appeal the decision. Photo: Reuters WhatsApp said it would appeal the decision. Photo: Reuters
Ireland
World /  Europe

Ireland fines WhatsApp US$267 million for breaching EU data privacy laws

  • WhatsApp was probed on whether it had violated its ‘transparency obligations’ in telling users how their data would be processed between WhatsApp and other Facebook firms
  • The fine is largest penalty ever issued to a company by the Irish data protection commission, dwarfing the US$533,650 fine imposed on Twitter last year

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 10:07pm, 2 Sep, 2021

