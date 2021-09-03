Members of the Swedish pop group Abba are seen on a display during their Voyage event at Grona Lund, Stockholm, Sweden on Thursday. Photo: TT News Agency / AFP / Sweden Out
Swedish pop icons Abba announce new album after nearly four decades
- The group’s Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson said via a video presentation in London that ‘We have made a new album with Abba’
- Ulvaeus and Andersson then appeared in person, both dressed in black, and announced their new collaboration
