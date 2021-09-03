Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis waves a Greek flag at a rally in Athens, Greece in 2018. Photo: AP Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis waves a Greek flag at a rally in Athens, Greece in 2018. Photo: AP
Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis waves a Greek flag at a rally in Athens, Greece in 2018. Photo: AP
Obituaries
World /  Europe

‘Our Mikis has gone’: Zorba the Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis dies at 96

  • ‘Today we lost a part of Greece’s soul,’ said Culture Minister Lina Mendoni
  • Theodorakis’ tunes gained widespread popularity, becoming anthems of the left and earning the disapproval of the right, meaning they were often banned

Topic |   Obituaries
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:23am, 3 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis waves a Greek flag at a rally in Athens, Greece in 2018. Photo: AP Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis waves a Greek flag at a rally in Athens, Greece in 2018. Photo: AP
Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis waves a Greek flag at a rally in Athens, Greece in 2018. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE