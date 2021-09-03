Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis waves a Greek flag at a rally in Athens, Greece in 2018. Photo: AP
‘Our Mikis has gone’: Zorba the Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis dies at 96
- ‘Today we lost a part of Greece’s soul,’ said Culture Minister Lina Mendoni
- Theodorakis’ tunes gained widespread popularity, becoming anthems of the left and earning the disapproval of the right, meaning they were often banned
Topic | Obituaries
Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis waves a Greek flag at a rally in Athens, Greece in 2018. Photo: AP