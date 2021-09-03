People take part in a demonstration in solidarity with Afghans in Warsaw, Poland. Photo: Reuters People take part in a demonstration in solidarity with Afghans in Warsaw, Poland. Photo: Reuters
Poland probes deadly mushroom poisoning of Afghan evacuee family after boy’s death

  • The five-year-old died and his brother is critically ill after the family made soup from death cap mushrooms they found in a forest
  • Authorities have rejected speculation that food rations at a quarantine centre where the family was staying may have been insufficient

Associated Press
Updated: 9:48pm, 3 Sep, 2021

