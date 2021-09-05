Bruno Le Maire, France’s finance minister, speaks at a press conference for the Ambrosetti Forum at Lake Como, Italy on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Afghanistan should be ‘wake-up call’ for Europe on defence and leadership, says French finance minister
- ‘Europe has to become No 3 superpower besides China and the United States. We cannot rely any more on the protection of the United States,’ said Bruno Le Maire
- Le Maire said Paris had decided to invest US$2.02 billion more in defence this year and would like to see other European countries to do the same
