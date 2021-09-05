People demonstrate at the Zurich Pride parade in Zurich, Switzerland on Saturday. Photo: Keystone via AP
Thousands of protesters in Switzerland call for legalisation of same-sex marriage
- The protests came ahead of a national referendum on September 26 on the legalisation of gay marriage
- So far, same-sex couples in Switzerland can only get official approval for civil unions, which are not on equal footing as marriage
Topic | Switzerland
