People demonstrate at the Zurich Pride parade in Zurich, Switzerland on Saturday. Photo: Keystone via AP
Thousands of protesters in Switzerland call for legalisation of same-sex marriage

  • The protests came ahead of a national referendum on September 26 on the legalisation of gay marriage
  • So far, same-sex couples in Switzerland can only get official approval for civil unions, which are not on equal footing as marriage

Associated Press
Updated: 1:18am, 5 Sep, 2021

