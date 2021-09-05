Directors Sahraa Karimi, left, and Sahra Mani at the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy on Saturday. Photo: AP
Venice 2021: Afghan filmmakers beg the world to support the country’s artists
- The Venice Film Festival organised a panel discussion to give a platform to Sahraa Karimi, the first female president of the Afghan Film Organisation
- Documentary filmmaker Sahra Mani choked up while detailing her escape from Afghanistan, warning that a country without culture will lose its identity
