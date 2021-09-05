Britain's Prince Charles has a dram of whisky before officially opening a fish market in Shetland on July 30. His former valet has temporarily stepped aside from the Prince’s Foundation. Photo: AFP Britain's Prince Charles has a dram of whisky before officially opening a fish market in Shetland on July 30. His former valet has temporarily stepped aside from the Prince’s Foundation. Photo: AFP
Britain's Prince Charles has a dram of whisky before officially opening a fish market in Shetland on July 30. His former valet has temporarily stepped aside from the Prince’s Foundation. Photo: AFP
Britain
World /  Europe

Prince Charles’ charity head steps down amid probe over Saudi donor

  • The Prince’s Foundation said chief executive Michael Fawcett temporarily suspended his duties pending an internal investigation
  • The British heir’s former valet is alleged to have coordinated work to grant a royal honour and UK citizenship for Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz

Topic |   Britain
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:19pm, 5 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Britain's Prince Charles has a dram of whisky before officially opening a fish market in Shetland on July 30. His former valet has temporarily stepped aside from the Prince’s Foundation. Photo: AFP Britain's Prince Charles has a dram of whisky before officially opening a fish market in Shetland on July 30. His former valet has temporarily stepped aside from the Prince’s Foundation. Photo: AFP
Britain's Prince Charles has a dram of whisky before officially opening a fish market in Shetland on July 30. His former valet has temporarily stepped aside from the Prince’s Foundation. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE