English singer Sarah Harding in 2015. The Girls Aloud star, 39, has died of cancer. Photo: PA / DPA
Sarah Harding of British pop band Girls Aloud dies after battle with cancer
- Harding, 39, announced in August 2020 that she had been diagnosed with advanced breast cancer. She was 39
- Girls Aloud were formed in 2002 on the ITV reality show Popstars: The Rivals, with Harding one of the five members
Topic | Britain
