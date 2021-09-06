Roberto Speranza, Italy’s health minister, during the G20 Health Ministers’ Meeting in Rome, Italy on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: G20 health ministers agree vaccine distribution needs to be fairer
- The conditions are in place to agree to what G20 ministers have dubbed the Rome Pact, Italy’s health minister Roberto Speranza said
- At the two-day meeting in Rome, participants are also discussing how future pandemics can be prevented or how countries can be better prepared
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
