A man walks past burning tyres at a roadblock to the city of Cetinje, Montenegro during a protest against the inauguration of the new head of the Serbian Orthodox Church on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Montenegro police clash with protesters as Serbia’s Orthodox church head is installed

  • Bishop Joanikije arrived by helicopter under the protection of police who dispersed protesters with tear gas
  • The decision to anoint Bishop Joanikije as the new Metropolitan of Montenegro at Cetinje’s historic monastery has aggravated ethnic tensions

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:06am, 6 Sep, 2021

