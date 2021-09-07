French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France in 2011. Photo: AFP
French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo, star of Breathless, dies at 88
- Belmondo appeared in more than 80 films and worked with a variety of major French directors, from Francois Truffaut to Claude Lelouch
- Belmondo’s crooked boxer’s nose and rakish grin went on to make him one of France’s most recognisable leading men
Topic | France
French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France in 2011. Photo: AFP