Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Photo: AP
Nato chief alarmed by construction of new Chinese nuclear missile silos
- China has also been expanding its nuclear arsenal with more warheads and a more sophisticated delivery system, said Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg
- ‘As a global power, China has global responsibilities in arms control,’ said Stoltenberg at a Nato conference on arms control issues in Copenhagen
Topic | China's military weapons
Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Photo: AP