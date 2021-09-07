Maria Kolesnikova gestures making a heart shape inside the defendants’ cage during her verdict hearing in Minsk, Belarus on Monday. Photo: AFP
Belarus court hands two opposition activists lengthy prison sentences
- Maria Kolesnikova was found guilty of conspiring to seize power, creating an extremist organisation and calling for actions damaging state security
- Lawyer Maxim Znak faced the same charges. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and Kolesnikova was handed an 11-year sentence
Topic | Belarus
